Jacquelyn Patton
Cleves - Jacquelyn A. "Jacquie" Patton (nee Eagle), 43, Mar. 14, 2019. Devoted mother of Ryan J., Allie M. & Katie A. Patton, beloved daughter of June A. (nee Kirchgessner) & the late John E. Eagle, dear sister of the late John David Eagle & Jill M. Eagle, loving aunt of John D. Eagle Jr. & gr. aunt of Emma Eagle. Also survived by aunts, uncles & cousins. Visitation Tues., Mar. 19, 9:30 AM until time of service at 11 AM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves. dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019