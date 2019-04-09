|
|
Jacquie Galea
New Richmond - 71, passed away on April 5, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Arthur Galea, Jr.; children, Tori (Donnie) Morrison, Arthur (Dana) Galea, III, and Lauren (Doug) Nunn; grandchildren, Ashlei (Kevin), Chelsei, and Ben Morrison, Isabella, Arthur IV, and Greta Galea, and Grace, Alex, Cohen, Naomi, and Micah Nunn; great-grandchildren, Alexis, Payton, Marshall, and Lydia Maher; sisters-in-law, Carol and Georgianna. Jacquie is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Hattie Simpson; brothers, Allen, Kenneth, and Robert Simpson; sister, Naomi Simpson. A funeral will be held at 2pm on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Dr., Loveland, OH, where friends will be received from 12-2pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Peppermint Pig Thrift & Gift Shop, 8255 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45255. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 9, 2019