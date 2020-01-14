|
James A. Harrison
Norwood - "Jim" beloved husband of the late Terry A. Harrison (nee Tepe). Devoted father of Sandi (Tom) Willliamson and Tina (Greg) Birkenhauer. Adoring grandfather of Bryan and Tyler Sickinger and Michael, Matt, and Mark Birkenhauer. Preceded in death by his parents and sister. Also survived by other loving family and special friends. Jim served his country in the US Army and was a retired Norwood Police Officer. Passed away, Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Age 84. Residence Norwood. Visitation will be held at the Naegele, Kleb & Ihlendorf Funeral Home, 3900 Montgomery Rd, Norwood, Ohio 45212 (TOMORROW)Friday, January 17, 2020 from 10am-12noon, with a Blessing at 12 noon, with burial to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to . Condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020