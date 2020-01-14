Services
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
3900 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
(513) 631-2240
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
3900 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
3900 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. Harrison

Add a Memory
James A. Harrison Obituary
James A. Harrison

Norwood - "Jim" beloved husband of the late Terry A. Harrison (nee Tepe). Devoted father of Sandi (Tom) Willliamson and Tina (Greg) Birkenhauer. Adoring grandfather of Bryan and Tyler Sickinger and Michael, Matt, and Mark Birkenhauer. Preceded in death by his parents and sister. Also survived by other loving family and special friends. Jim served his country in the US Army and was a retired Norwood Police Officer. Passed away, Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Age 84. Residence Norwood. Visitation will be held at the Naegele, Kleb & Ihlendorf Funeral Home, 3900 Montgomery Rd, Norwood, Ohio 45212 (TOMORROW)Friday, January 17, 2020 from 10am-12noon, with a Blessing at 12 noon, with burial to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to . Condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -