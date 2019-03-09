|
James A. "Tony" Kemper
West Chester - Kemper, James A. "Tony" age 80 of West Chester passed away Wednesday March 6, 2019 in his home. He was born March 10, 1938 in Lawrenceburg, Indiana the son of the late James and Delores (nee Chrisman) Kemper. Mr. Kemper was a self- employed machinist. He is survived by his wife Dorothy Kemper; five children Daniel (Patricia) Kemper, Donna (Paul) Metzger, Brenda Meyers, Steven Kemper, and Brian (Jill) Kemper; step son Wayne Copenhaver; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; four sisters Joyce Kemper, Linda (Willard) Knueven, Sue (Willis) Whitaker, and Bobbie (Ralph) Knue. He was also preceded in death by his sister Delores Kemper. Visitation on Monday March 11, 2018 at the Fairfield Church of God, 6001 Dixie Highway, Fairfield from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM, with Pastor Patrick Owens, officiating. Burial to follow in Arlington Memorial Gardens. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 9, 2019