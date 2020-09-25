James A. Markley, Jr.
Cincinnati - James A. Markley, Jr., age 99, passed away peacefully on September 24th, 2020. Born in Coshocton, Ohio on March 27, 1921, the eldest son of Florence Bissonnette and James A. Markley Sr. Brother of the late Paul Markley and Helen Scherrer. Beloved husband of the late Noretta H. Markley. Loving father of Danielle Revelson (Kenneth), Janice Amatulli (James), and Laurel Markley. Grandfather of Katie Rice (Jason), Jenna Amatulli (James Bartlett), Talia Amatulli, James Markley IV, and Chase Sawyer. Great grandfather of Hudson Rice, Sloane Rice, and Magnolia Markley. Jim enlisted at 17 years old in the U.S. Army Air Corps and served during WWII in the China Burma India Theater. He graduated from Michigan State University in 1949, magna cum laude, with a B.A. in Economics; the American Graduate School of International Management with a B.A. in Foreign Trade; Xavier University with an MBA in Economics; and a commercial banking degree from Rutgers University. His business career spanned six decades: including V.P. of Commercial Loans at Fifth Third Bank; V.P. and Senior Loan and Credit Officer at the Union Bank of California; Senior Commercial Loan Officer at Southern Ohio Bank; Executive V.P., President, and Chairman of the Board of Provident Bank; President of Leshner Financial; and reluctantly retiring at age 93 from Ft Washington Investments as a managing director and senior officer. Jim served on the boards of: General Revenue Corp., Sycamore National Bank, The Corbett Foundation, The Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Tender Mercies, The Salvation Army, and the Jewish Center of Cincinnati. When Jim wasn't working at his desk, he could be found in his flower and vegetable gardens. He was a master gardener praised by his neighbors and recognized by his community. Jim was a life- long learner, avid reader, and gentleman with a heart of gold who touched many lives with kindness and joy. Visitation will be on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 6pm-8pm at the Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223. A live streamed service will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020; Link will be available at www.springgrove.org
. A public graveside service will follow at 11am at Spring Grove Cemetery. Contributions can be made to: Playhouse in the Park, Montgomery Presbyterian Church, Adath Israel Markley Family Education fund, Tender Mercies, Dragonfly Foundation or Salvation Army.