Services
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vivian Church
7600 Winton Rd
Finneytown, OH
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of Carol McDonough Ryan (nee Piepmeyer) and the late Patricia A. Ryan (nee Cunningham). Dear father of Pat (Tim) Gallagher, Jim (Karen)Ryan, Jr. , Terry (Warren) Young, Peggy (Andy) Seiter, Mike (Doloures) Ryan, Dan (Connie) Ryan, Bob (Kath) Ryan, Kathy (Joe) Busken, Peggy (Ed) Henry, Mary (Andy) Klopfstein, Pat (Debbie) McDonough, Pam (Mike) Noll and the late Mike McDonough. Loving grandfather of 31 grandchildren and 58 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of the late Virginia, Evelyn and Florence. Jim owned and operated Ryan Automotive Service in Finneytown/College Hill area for over 50 years. He passed away July 13, 2019 at the age of 91. Visitation to be at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Ave., College Hill, 45224, Thursday July 18 from 5-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial to be at St. Vivian Church, 7600 Winton Rd., Finneytown, 45224, Friday July 19 at 10 AM. Memorials may be directed to the . Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 16, 2019
