James Acra
Cleves - James H. "Jim" Acra, 81, Nov. 5, 2020. Beloved son of the late Agnes (nee Taylor) & Hobart Acra, devoted brother of the late Thomas Jerry Acra & Hobart Acra Jr., dear grandson of the late May (nee Ellis) & Joseph Taylor. Visitation Fri., Nov. 13, 9 AM until time of service at 10 AM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002. Memorials may be directed to Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly or Marjorie Book Continuing Education, either c/o the Funeral Home. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com