James "Jim" Bishop, Sr.
Green Twp. - Age 103, died March 31, 2019. Beloved husband of 72 years of the late Thelma Bishop (nee Walton). Loving father of Lois (Bill) Nicholson, Jeff and Mark Bishop, and the late James H. Jr. (Virginia) and David Bishop. Grandfather of Jennifer Scheiner, James Bishop III, Jason Bishop, Samantha Bishop, Carrie Meyer, Andrea and Christina. Great grandfather of 9. Predeceased by several brothers and sisters. U.S. Army veteran, WWII. Longtime owner of Jim Bishop Body Shop. Visitation Thursday from 5-7pm at Neidhard Minges Funeral Home 3155 Harrison Ave., Westwood, where funeral services will be held Friday at 10:30am. Burial St. Joseph New Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Stepping Stones or to Special thanks to for their wonderful assistance and care for Jim and his family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 3, 2019