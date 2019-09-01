|
|
James Brunskill
West Chester, Ohio - James A. Brunskill beloved husband of Shirley A. Brunskill (nee Mason). Loving father of Eric (Nan Paisley) Brunskill, Dana (Stan Litke) Brunskill, Carrie (David Zeleznik) Brunskill and the late James Lee Brunskill. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and his brother Philip Brunskill. Preceded in death by his sister Carol Hill. James was a proud graduate of Toledo University and served is the U.S. Army. Passed away August 30, 2019 at the age of 84. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Crestview Presbyterian Church 9463 Cincinnati Columbus Rd, West Chester Township, OH 45069 from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Crestview Memorial Garden. Condolences to HodappFuneralHome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 1, 2019