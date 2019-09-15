|
|
James "Jim" C. Eubanks
Bethel - James "Jim" Curtis Eubanks, 78, of Bethel, passed away on September 13, 2019. Jim was born February 26, 1941 in Kentucky to the late Melvin and Georgia Eubanks. Loving husband of Nancy Ann Eubanks. Brother-in-law of Jean Elick and Jay Gillespie. Beloved uncle of Echo Bartlett and Noah Gillespie.
Jim was a co-worker to many insulators, hard worker, loved animals, and was affectionately known as the "Donkey man" Funeral services will be held at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home 177 W. Main St. (St. Rt. 125) Amelia, on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, visitation from 6:00 PM until time of funeral service at 8:00 PM. Memorials may be made to, League for Animal Welfare, 4193 Taylor Road Batavia OH, 45103 or any animal .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 15, 2019