1/
James C. Farmer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James C. Farmer

West Chester - James C. age 79 passed away Friday September 25, 2020. Beloved father of Jamie Farmer, Darrin (Teresa) Farmer and Ronda Farmer.Grandfather of Casey, Caden, Nick and Drew. James was an honorable Shriner and retired from G.E. A host of other family members and friends are left to mourn his passing. Visitation is Tuesday at 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at Strawser Funeral Home in Blue Ash with burial following at Rest Haven Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.strawserfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Strawser Funeral Home - Blue Ash
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Burial
Rest Haven Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Strawser Funeral Home - Blue Ash
9503 Kenwood Rd.
Cincinnati, OH 45242
(513) 791-7203
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Strawser Funeral Home - Blue Ash

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved