James C. Farmer
West Chester - James C. age 79 passed away Friday September 25, 2020. Beloved father of Jamie Farmer, Darrin (Teresa) Farmer and Ronda Farmer.Grandfather of Casey, Caden, Nick and Drew. James was an honorable Shriner and retired from G.E. A host of other family members and friends are left to mourn his passing. Visitation is Tuesday at 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at Strawser Funeral Home in Blue Ash with burial following at Rest Haven Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.strawserfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.