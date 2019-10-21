|
James C. Irwin
West Chester Township - James C. Irwin, 87, of West Chester Township, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. He was born on March 14, 1932 in Bridgeport, Ohio to parents George and Mary J. (Phipps) Irwin. Jim was a lettered athlete in high school. While attending The Ohio State University, the Korean War broke out. Jim enlisted in the Marine Corps and served in the First Marine Division as a non-commissioned officer. Upon honorable discharge, he took up residence in Middletown, Ohio where he met and married his wife of 60 years, Sue, and entered the work force at Aeronca Inc. This was the beginning of a peerless career in the aerospace industry. In 1963 Jim took a saleman position with CTL-Dixie in Evendale. At that time he was one of less than 40 employees. In 1984 he became owner and president, creating CTL-Aerospace, Inc, manufacturer of advanced composite structures for aerospace and defense industries. Through leadership, vision, hardwork, and perserverence, today CTL is operating out of two state of the art facilities in West Chester, employing over 400; including dedicated and loyal original team members. It is a consistent contributor to the growth of the Greater Cincinnati community and a respected global company. Throughout his business endeavors and success, he especially reveled and eagerly supported his family in all of their activities. He continued to support Middletown High School, where his children attended and were active participants in all areas. Jim was a member of Middletown First United Methodist Church and former member of Wyoming Lodge #186 F.&A.M., Syrian Shrine in Cincinnati, and Valley of Cincinnati Scottish Rite. He was a Harley Davidson and Corvette enthusiast. He will be remembered for his friendships, loyalty, and humble benevolences. Mr. Irwin is survived by his five children, Kimberly A. (Rick) Berry, James T. (Cheryl) Irwin, Karen B. Luce, John C. (Jill) Irwin & David M. Irwin; grandchildren, Amy (Adam) Ball, Allison (Galen) Gibson, Michael (Devin) Berry, Kathryn (Kyle) Longworth, Ryan (Kara) Berry, Jennifer Irwin, Meredith Irwin, James T. Irwin II, Bailey Luce, Elise Irwin, John C. Irwin, Jr., David M. Irwin, Jr., Sarah Irwin, Jack Irwin & Colin Irwin; and great grandchildren, Carson, Aiden, Graham & Weston Balls and Parker & Zoe Gibson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue (Summer) Irwin; son, Jeffery Scott Irwin; parents; and brother, George Irwin. Funeral Service will be Friday, October 25, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown, with Rev. John Wagner officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:00 am - 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Entombment will be at Woodside Mausoleum with military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to 3229 Burnett Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45229 - OR - Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Franklin, OH 45005. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019