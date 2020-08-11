1/1
James C. Lennon
James C. Lennon

James C. Lennon "Jimmy," was a devoted husband to the late Gloria "Scottie" Lennon for 52 years, loving father of Barbara (Alex) McGraw, Tim (Cathy) Lennon and Tom (Shelly) Lennon, grandfather of Brandon McGraw, Brittany (Jude) Kromer, Connor Lennon and Kyle Lennon, brother of the late Jack (Mary Ann) Lennon and numerous nieces and nephews. Passed away August 10, 2020 at age 90.

During Jim's distinguished 36 year career at General Electric, he was honored for his many contributions. He was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals, but most importantly was all about his family. The legacy he left his children will never be forgotten.

A visitation will be held at St. Susanna's Catholic Church 616 Reading Road, Mason, on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Memorial donations can be made in his honor to Georgetown Veterans Home 2003 Veterans Blvd, Georgetown, OH 45121 or Hospice of Cincinnati P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263. Condolences can be made at hodappfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Susanna's Catholic Church
AUG
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Hodapp Funeral Home
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
