James D. FlanaganGoshen - James D. Flanagan, Jr. of Goshen, Ohio. Beloved husband of 70 years to Lorraine Flanagan. Loving father of Debbie (Greg) Amorini, the late Mike (Julie) Flanagan, and the late Steve (Lynn) Flanagan. Cherished grandfather of Steven Flanagan, Tony (Mary) Amorini, Nick (Kathleen) Amorini, and Brandon Flanagan. Dear great grandfather of Eliceah, Aubrey, Ava, Adeline, and Liam. Passed away November 17, 2020 at the age of 89. Private services will be held. Interment Dayton National Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jim may be directed to Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com