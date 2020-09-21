1/1
James D. McCormack
James D. McCormack

Colerain Twp., formerly of Ross, OH - Age 80 passed away on September 21, 2020. Former bank manager at Provident Bank. He was the beloved husband of Joyce (McFarland) McCormack; father of Jeffrey (Jennifer); grandfather of Jared, Joshua, and Jessica; brother of Holly Yeatts and the late Gerald (Nicki) McCormack. Visitation Charles C. Young Funeral Home, Ross, OH on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 from 6-8 pm. Funeral services Saturday at 10:30 am at the funeral home. Memorials to the First Baptist Church of Ross, 2573 School Road, Hamilton, OH 45013. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
