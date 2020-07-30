James Dell'Aira
Cincinnati - James (Jim) Dell'Aira, 90, passed away on July 25th after a short bout with cancer. Born on the 4th of July 1930 in New York City, Jim was the youngest of three children, brother Frank and sister Mickey (Spano), born to Maria and Angelo Dell'Aira. After graduating from Brooklyn Technical High School at 16 years old, he received a degree in Chemical Engineering from City College of New York in 1951. His first job was with Allied Chemical in Buffalo, NY. He soon transferred to Cleveland where he was introduced to Eutice Wishnev by mutual friends. Jim and Eutice were married on December 7, 1958. They then moved to Baton Rouge, Louisiana where Carla (Shuman) was born in 1960 and then Wilmington, Delaware where Paul was born in 1963. A short time later, he took a job with Monsanto in Cincinnati beginning a 23 year career at the plant in Addyston. Jim retired in 1991 and enjoyed playing golf and bridge, gardening, reading, and traveling the world with Eutice, including visiting their 6 grandchildren and wintering in Florida. They moved to Maple Knoll Village in Springdale in 2019. Jim is survived by Eutice, his wife of 61 years; children Carla (Ed) Shuman, Paul (Micki) Dell'Aira; six grandchildren, Julia (Aaron) Jacobson, Max (Shilpi) Shuman, Gabe (Amanda) Dell'Aira, Jacob Shuman, Isabella Dell'Aira, and Rosa Shuman; and three great-grandchildren, Flora, Francis-Xavier, and Ignatius. A memorial service will be held at Spring Grove Funeral Home at 2pm on August 8th, visitation will begin at 1pm. Donations in lieu of flowers to Hospice of Cincinnati
Blue Ash.