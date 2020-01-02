Services
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:30 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
View Map
St. Bernard - DUNHAM, James Shirley, preceded in death by his wife, Delores Dunham; parents Josie and Willis Dunham. Survived by his daughters Shirley Jean (the late Danny) Haller and DeeDee Dunham; his sister Delena (Ed) Girdler and brother Murrell (Mary) Dunham; grandchildren: Jay, Justin and Danielle and 13 great-grandchildren: McKenzie, Jaxson, Sabrina, RJ, Justin, Alyssa, Brooklynne, Adriana, Elijah, Cole, Addalyn, Aubrielle, and Harper. Visitation will be held at the Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine St., Carthage, on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:30 a.m. For full obituary, visit HodappFuneralHome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020
