James E. Culp
Cincinnati - James E. Culp, 75, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 surrounded by his family at Christ Hospital after a courageous battle with heart disease. He was born in Maysville, Kentucky on October 7, 1944, son of the late James Homer and Jewell D. Insko Culp. James was a graduate of Dayton High School in Dayton, Kentucky. He served his country honorably in the United States Army in Vietnam. James was a member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was a thirty-two year employee of The Procter and Gamble Company, retiring in 1999. Survivors include his wife of fifty-one years, Beverley Humble Culp. Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 West Main Street, Amelia, Ohio. Services will be conducted at 2:00pm, Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Foster's Chapel United Methodist Church in Robertson County, Kentucky with Brother Tom Mitchell of the Pleasant Valley Church of Christ officiating. Burial will be in the Pigua Christian Church Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by the United States Army. Active Pallbearers will be Joseph Brown, Doug Culp, Oney Gifford, Jr., William Harmon, Ronnie McConnell, and Linus Walton. Honorary Pallbearers will be Keith Culp, Gene Philpot, and David Schrimper. Memorials suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project
or American Heart Association
.