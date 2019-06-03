Resources
James E. Durham


James E. Durham

Cincinnati - 6/17/35 - 5/22/19

After a procedure at the Christ Hospital procedure to replace a heart valve. He leaves behind his wife of 40 years, Renee; five children: Dan, Mark (Pam), Robin (Terry) Friedrich, Faith, Martha (Brian), and step-daughter, Kris; 17 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, & cousins and many friends.

Prominent internationally as Aeronautical Engineer, Retired General Electric in 1982; member Cincinnati Literary Club and GE Elfuns.

James was a beautiful man, kind, intelligence extraordinaire, respected and admired by friends and co-workers, deeply loved as husband and father. He suffered greatly from diabetes and its complications. No funeral services or memorial, he chose to be creamated.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 3, 2019
