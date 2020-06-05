James E. Haley
Cincinnati - Haley, James "Jim", devoted husband of the late Mary Lou (nee Amrhein) Haley, loving father of Dan (Denise) Haley, Greg (Kelly) Haley, Tricia (Ted) Renneker, Cherished grandfather of Katherine (Logan) Yeager, Reed, Clare, Megan Haley, Erin (Stephen) Heckman, Aidan, Jack, Haley, Mary Renneker and dear brother of Tom Haley, Dennis (Catherine) Haley, and the late Mary Kay (Jack) Malone. Also survived by many caring relatives and friends. Jim died peacefully June 2, 2020 at the age of 83. The Mass of Christian Burial and the celebration of Jim's life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Our Daily Bread, 1730 Race St. Cincinnati, OH 45202 and Elder High School, 3900 Vincent Road, Cincinnati, OH 45205. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.