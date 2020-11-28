James E. McCown
Maineville - James E. McCown passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the age of 92. He was the beloved husband of 66 years to the late June (nee Davy) McCown. Loving father of Vickie (David) Surber, Brenda Madden, Sheila McCown, Michael McCown and Jim (Teka) McCown. Proud grandfather of Becky, Molly, Patrick, Lisa, Justin, Jeffrey and the late Jimmy. Great grandfather of Laura and Jordan. Owner of McCown Firestone in Sharonville. Friends will be received Tuesday, December 1 from 10-11 AM in the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Ave., Loveland. Funeral Services will follow at 12 PM at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 944 E 22&3, Morrow. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. tuftsschildmeyer.com