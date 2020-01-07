|
James E. Munneke
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of 65 years to Marilyn Munneke, loving father of Meribeth (Jim) Amundson, Matt (Katie) Munneke and the late Mark Munneke. Grandfather of Jimmy and Tim Amundson; Olivia, Nadine Munneke and Taylor Lovejoy. Jim retired from Cincinnati Bell and enjoyed the opportunity to represent them working for AT &T in New York City for several years. He enjoyed golfing, world travel with Marilyn, fishing, studying history, coaching and watching his grandchildren play sports. James passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the age of 88. Memorial Service at Northminster Church, 703 Compton Road, 45231 on Saturday, January 18th at 11 AM. Reception to follow. Donations may be made to . Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 7 to Jan. 12, 2020