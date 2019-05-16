Services
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. Turner


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
James E. Turner Obituary
James E. Turner

Cincinnati - Loving husband of Martha Turner. Son of the late James and Ella Mae Turner. Brother of the late Norma Jean. Also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews. Social member of VFW Post 1042 Elmwood Place. Jim passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the age of 75. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine St., Carthage, Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to VFW Post 1042, 5910 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH 45216. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now