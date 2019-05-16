|
James E. Turner
Cincinnati - Loving husband of Martha Turner. Son of the late James and Ella Mae Turner. Brother of the late Norma Jean. Also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews. Social member of VFW Post 1042 Elmwood Place. Jim passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the age of 75. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine St., Carthage, Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to VFW Post 1042, 5910 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH 45216. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 16, 2019