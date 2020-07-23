1/
James E. White
James E. White

Port Charlotte, FL - James E. White

of Port Charlotte Florida formerly of Wyoming and West Chester Ohio. Devoted husband to Mamie C. White for 65 years passed away on July 11th at Tidewell Hospice House in Engelwood Florida. Dear father of Deborah White (deceased), Sharon (Roger) Applegate, Cathy White and James E. (Monique) White MD. Grandfather to Alan and Andrew Applegate and Emily, Brooke, James E. White Jr and Sidney White. James was cremated and due to the COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. James was a police officer for the City of Wyoming and upon retirement spent his "retirement time" selling shoes, socks and belts for the Knapp and Mason shoe companies. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the ASPCA 11900 Conrey Rd Cincinnati Ohio 45249 in his name.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
