Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Dominic Church (Gathering Space)
4551 Delhi Rd.
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dominic Church (Gathering Space)
James E. Wubbolding


1954 - 2019
James E. Wubbolding Obituary
James E. Wubbolding

Delhi Twp. - Beloved son of Irene Wubbolding and the late Edward Wubbolding, loving brother of Jane (Richard) Carris, Edward (Denise) Wubbolding, Paul (Nancy) Wubbolding and the late infant Stephen Wubbolding, Uncle Jim to Melissa, Nichol, Andrea, Danielle, Stephen and Andrew. Nephew of Robert (Sandie) Wubbolding and Carol (Ed) Hare, also survived by many great nieces and nephews. Passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at age 64. Visitation Friday 9 AM until 10 AM at St. Dominic Church (Gathering Space) 4551 Delhi Rd. Funeral Mass to follow at 10 AM. Memorials may be made to Mesothelioma Foundation, 1615 L Street NW, Suite 430, Washington DC 20036. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 11, 2019
