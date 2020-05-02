James Everett Keely
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Everett Keely

Cincinnati - James Everett Keely passed away peacefully Thursday morning, April 30th, at the age of 85. He leaves behind his wife Mary of 63 years, his brother Robert, his children Kim, Dee, and Kirk, 4 grandkids David, Taryn, Daniel and Julie, 9 great grandkids, and nieces and nephews. Jim was a long time Freemason and Shriner and served in the Navy. He worked as a Civil Engineer for 43 years at Cincinnati and Hamilton County Water Works.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved