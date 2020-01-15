Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Resources
More Obituaries for James Mariol
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James F. Mariol

Add a Memory
James F. Mariol Obituary
James F. Mariol

Cincinnati - James Felix Mariol, 89, of Cincinnati, OH passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020. He was born to Vincent J. and Helen (nee Mennegay) Mariol on November 23, 1930, in Canton, OH. On, April 2, 1955, James married Laura Mary Bisbee. James was the "grandfather of industrial design" here in Cincinnati with his first company, Craftsman Designers in 1955, and later Design Alliance Inc., where he was the President and led a team of talented designers putting numerous cutting-edge products in motion. James is most famous for his design and engineering behind the much loved Little Tikes Cozy Coupe. James is survived by his wife of 65 of years, Laura Mary Mariol, children Tina Mariol, Jane (Ron) Stewart, John Mariol and Anthony (Allicia) Mariol, 9 of grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces, nephews, friends and colleagues. James was preceded in death by his parents, sister Lucielle and brother David. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Spring Grove Funeral Home (4389 Spring Grove Ave, 45223) from 11AM until 1 PM when services will begin. James will be laid to rest at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorial donations can be directed to the Salvation Army. Online condolences can be left at www.SpringGrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -