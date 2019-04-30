|
James Frank Huber
New Richmond - James Huber, 82, of New Richmond, passed away April 28, 2019. Loving husband of Phyllis for 62 years, a strong leader of character and devoted family man. Cherished father of Terry Miller (Bil), Sherri Bishop (Rich), Karen Corrill (Jamie), Kathy O'Neal (Kelly), son J.R. Huber; adored grandfather of Sam, Emily, Liz and Maddy Miller; Tierney, Eddie and Andy Bishop; Caleb, Jacob and Annie Corrill; Molly and Maggie O'Neal; Lauren and Peyton Huber and great grandfather to Ellie; beloved brother of Martha, and dear brother-in-law and uncle to many. Preceded in death by his brother John and beloved parents. Jim proudly founded Huber Auto and Boat Tops Inc. in 1991. He will be missed by all who loved him. Visitation Thursday, May 2nd 6-7:30pm at Evans Funeral Home, Milford, followed immediately by Vigil Prayers and Celebration of Life Service, 7:30-8pm. Mass of Christian Burial, St. Peter Church, New Richmond, Friday, May 3rd, 11am. Condolences may be sent to www.evansfuneralhome.com. Families and friends may wish to contribute to the .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 30, 2019