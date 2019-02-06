Services
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
(513) 941-6700
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
James Frey Obituary
James Frey

Miami Township - James George Frey, 83, Feb. 2, 2019, Miami Township. Beloved husband of Jayne Frey (nee Heath), devoted father of Sandra Kay Hall (Jeff), Valerie Lynn Steffen & Karyn Weber, loving grandfather of Austin Alan Konkright, beloved son of the late Louella (nee Bubenhofer) & George Frey, dear brother of Bill Frey (Martha) & Bob Frey (Pat), also survived by several nephews. Mr. Frey was a US Navy Veteran of the Korean War. Visitation Fri., Feb. 8, 12:30 PM until time of memorial service at 2:00 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002. Memorials may be directed to Planned Pethood International, 4595 N. Harlan St., Wheat Ridge, CO 80033, Attn: Dr. Jeff Young. dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 6, 2019
