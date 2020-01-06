|
James G Binkley
James Gentilman Binkley, 74, of Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, died peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, January 4, 2020 after a brief illness. Born November 22, 1945, he was the son of the late David V. and Betty (Gentilman) Binkley and Josephine Harvey.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Armbruster); son, Christopher Binkley of Philadelphia, PA; daughter, Jill and her husband Mark Billus of Camp Hill, PA; his three grandchildren, Eloise, Madeleine and Cameron Billus; his brothers, David (Barbara) Binkley and James Harvey; his sisters, Betty Jo Scutella and Maxine Sparr; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM Wednesday, January 8 at Malpezzi Funeral Home, 8 Market Plaza Way, Mechanicsburg, PA where there will be a visitation from 10:00 to 11:30 AM. Burial will take place privately at the convenience of the family at Rolling Green Cemetery in Camp Hill, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting Habitat for Humanity or by making a contribution to a .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020