James G. McCarthy
West Chester - 95, passed October 24, 2019. Proud U.S. Navy World War II Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Charlene (nee Middendorf); devoted father of Bill (Guan) Menz, Michael D. McCarthy, David (Anna) McCarthy and Paul (Cathy) McCarthy; grandfather of 12; great-grandfather of 20. Visitation Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 10AM until the Mass of Christian Burial Service at 11AM at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 5720 Hamilton Mason Rd, Liberty Twp, OH 45011. Memorials may be sent to Cincinnati Warbirds. Mueller Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019