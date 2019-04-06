Services
Allison & Rose Funeral Home Inc
5645 Taylor Mill Road
Taylor Mill, KY 41015
(859) 356-3700
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Allison & Rose Funeral Home Inc
5645 Taylor Mill Road
Taylor Mill, KY 41015
View Map
Service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
Allison & Rose Funeral Home Inc
5645 Taylor Mill Road
Taylor Mill, KY 41015
View Map
Committal
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Floral Hills Memorial Gardens
Taylor Mill, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Gibbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Jim" Gibbs

Obituary Condolences

James "Jim" Gibbs Obituary
James "Jim" Gibbs

Alexanderia, KY - James "Jim" Gibbs, age 77. Resident of Alexanderia, KY. Passed to his eternal home on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the St. Elizabeth Health Care, Edgewood, KY. He was a retired paper cutter machine operator for the R.R. Donald Printing Company and a Vietnam Navy veteran. Enjoyed wood working and cooking family meals. Preceded in death by his: son James Anthony Gibbs; parents Denver Earl and Alberta Ferguson Gibbs and brother Denver Allen Gibbs. Survining are his: wife Virginia Byrd; son Josh (Sam) Gibbs and 7 grandchilden: Visitation Sunday, April 7th 2:00 pm until hour of service 4:00 PM at the Allison & Rose Funeral Home, 5645 Taylor Mill Road, Taylor Mill, KY. Committal service and interment 11:00 am Monday, April 8th at the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill, KY. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the ., P.O.Box 9067, Louisville, KY 40209. On-line condolence www.allisonrosefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now