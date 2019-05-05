Services
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Teresa of Avila Church
1175 Overlook Ave
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Cincinnati - Gottmann, James "Jim", devoted son of the late Elmer and Esther Gottmann, dear brother of the late Michael and Paul Gottman. Also survived by caring relatives and friends. Passed away suddenly, May 1, 2019 at the age of 66. No visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday May 9, 2019, 10:30 AM at St. Teresa of Avila Church, 1175 Overlook Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238. Remembrances may be made to St. Teresa Church. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 5, 2019
