James Gottmann
Cincinnati - Gottmann, James "Jim", devoted son of the late Elmer and Esther Gottmann, dear brother of the late Michael and Paul Gottman. Also survived by caring relatives and friends. Passed away suddenly, May 1, 2019 at the age of 66. No visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday May 9, 2019, 10:30 AM at St. Teresa of Avila Church, 1175 Overlook Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238. Remembrances may be made to St. Teresa Church. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 5, 2019