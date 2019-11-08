Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James H. Bailey Iii

Add a Memory
James H. Bailey Iii Obituary
James H. Bailey III

Sharonville - James H. III, beloved husband of Janet Bailey (nee Day). Devoted father of Dave Bailey. Brother of Gerry (Paul) Esz, William (Toni) Bailey, Charlie (Paula) Bailey and the late Darlene and Sandra. Brother-in-law Barbara (Dan) Kuhn. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and his beloved little buddy, his dog Brandy. Former Eagle Scout and member of U.S. Army and retired Fire Chief with the Village of Evendale after 34 years service. Member of Montgomery Masonic Lodge #94. Passed away Thursday Nov. 7, 2019 at age 83. Visitation Tuesday Nov. 12, from 11:30AM until Funeral Service at 1:00PM both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Road, Evendale. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -