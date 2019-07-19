|
|
James H. Coogan, Esq.
Cincinnati - James H. Coogan born August 23,1937. Died July 17, 2019 with his beloved wife and devoted daughter by his side. Beloved husband of Kathy L. Coogan (nee Seibert); devoted father of Carrie E. (Ryan) Williams of Northbrook, IL; loving grandfather of Benjamin Holub and Rhys Williams. Preceded in death by parents, Joseph W. and Vera Wiechman Coogan; brother, Gerald (Diana) Coogan and sister, Kathleen (Patrick) Stapleton of Naples, FL. Graduate of St. Xavier High School (1955), University of Cincinnati (1959), University of Cincinnati Law School (1961). Former managing partner, The Drew Law Firm. Honored by the Cincinnati Bar Association with the Trustees' Award, "in recognition of outstanding service and dedication to the Cincinnati Bar Association, the legal profession and the community", for the creation and implementation of the Lawyer's Assistance Committee. Advocate for and inspiration to those in the recovery community, of which he was a grateful member for nearly five decades. Jim appreciated the care and kindness he received at Forest Hills Care Center, , and his personal caregiver and friend, Dottie Boone. Visitation will be at St. Rose Catholic Church, 2501 Riverside Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45202 on Tuesday, July 23 from 9:30 AM til time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. If you wish to celebrate your relationship with Jim, please consider making a donation to The Prospect House: 682 Hawthorne Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45205 https://prospect-house.org/donate/ or JDRF Illinois: 1 N. LaSalle St., Ste. 1200, Chicago, IL 60602 www2.jdrf.org/goto/JamesCooganMemorial. Condolences to rohdefuneral.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 19, 2019