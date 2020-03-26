Resources
James H. "Jim" Wiehe

James H. "Jim" Wiehe Obituary
James "Jim" H. Wiehe

James "Jim" H. Wiehe 85, most recently of West Chester, OH (June 8th 1935 - March 25, 2020), passed away at his home after a brief illness. Due to the circumstances of the COVID-19 and the safety of his friends, an obituary and details of a memorial service will be published at a later date when all of his family, friends and acquaintances are able to gather together to celebrate his life. Since Jim cherished his time volunteering across the world with Red Cross, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to the Red Cross whether monetarily or by simply giving blood.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
