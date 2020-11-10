James Herschel Cornelison
Mt. Orab - Husband of the late Irene (née Turner) Cornelison whom he married October 1, 1955, and they were married 55 years. Loving father of Ronald (Ellen Frederick) Spurlock, Theresa (Greg) Marcum, James "David" (Karen) and Douglas (Tammy) Cornelison. Dear brother of Carolyn Knight, Jackie, Ronald and the late Gary and Diane Cornelison. Grandfather of Shawn, Scott, Brett, Ian, Sarah, Brianne, Marty and Matthew. Great-grandfather of 8. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Saturday, Nov. 14th from 10 AM until time of service 12 Noon all at Cornerstone Baptist Church 2249 Old State Rte 32 Batavia, OH. Interment Williamsburg Cemetery, Williamsburg, OH. Memorials may be directed to the Hospice of Cincinnati
. Herschel worked for Meadow Gold Milk Company for 15 years and 20 years for Batavia School District. He also lived in Williamsburg until moving to Mt. Orab. He attended the Cornerstone Baptist Church in Batavia for many years