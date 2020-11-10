1/
James Herschel Cornelison
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Herschel Cornelison

Mt. Orab - Husband of the late Irene (née Turner) Cornelison whom he married October 1, 1955, and they were married 55 years. Loving father of Ronald (Ellen Frederick) Spurlock, Theresa (Greg) Marcum, James "David" (Karen) and Douglas (Tammy) Cornelison. Dear brother of Carolyn Knight, Jackie, Ronald and the late Gary and Diane Cornelison. Grandfather of Shawn, Scott, Brett, Ian, Sarah, Brianne, Marty and Matthew. Great-grandfather of 8. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Saturday, Nov. 14th from 10 AM until time of service 12 Noon all at Cornerstone Baptist Church 2249 Old State Rte 32 Batavia, OH. Interment Williamsburg Cemetery, Williamsburg, OH. Memorials may be directed to the Hospice of Cincinnati. Herschel worked for Meadow Gold Milk Company for 15 years and 20 years for Batavia School District. He also lived in Williamsburg until moving to Mt. Orab. He attended the Cornerstone Baptist Church in Batavia for many years




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 10 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Cornerstone Baptist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Service
12:00 PM
Cornerstone Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moore Family Funeral Homes
225 Spring St
Batavia, OH 45103
(513) 732-2221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Moore Family Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved