James Hoerth
Cincinnati - James Hoerth beloved husband of the late Barbara Hoerth (nee Coplen) Loving father of Larry, John and Rob (Colleen) Hoerth. Cherished grandpa of Robin Dial and Kayce and Colin Hoerth. Dear brother of the late Carl Jr. (Pat) Hoerth, Rita and Ruth Hoerth and Liz (Ed) Hoesl. Passed away April 15, 2019. Age 88 years. Visitation Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. at the Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave., Westwood. Funeral Mass Wednesday 11:00 A.M. at St. Ignatius Church, 5222 North Bend Rd., Monfort Heights. Burial to follow St. Joseph Old Cemetery Donations may be made to Cheviot Fire Assn.. neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 21, 2019