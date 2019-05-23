|
|
James J. "Jim" Anthony, M.D., who worked as a clinical neurologist for almost 40 years and served as president of the Academy of Medicine of Cincinnati, died on Wednesday, May 15. He was 73. He was born on August 23, 1945, the first of five children, to James V. and Helen Anthony in Cleveland, OH. Jim is survived by his wife, Sally Von Lehman, his son James V. Anthony (spouse Sarah Corathers, M.D., and children Isabelle and James C.), his daughter Alison Anthony (spouse Blair Butler), his stepchildren Malachy "Chad" Von Lehman (children Malachy "Mac" and Ava), and Sarah (née Von Lehman) Walker (spouse Torrey Walker and child Graham). Additional surviving family members include his mother, Helen, brothers Alan, Thomas, and Vernon, sister Karen, all of their families, his first wife Brenda Anthony, and many more family and friends. Raised in Cleveland, Jim first moved to Cincinnati for medical school. Following his medical residency and service in the U.S. Navy, he returned to Cincinnati to start a private practice in neurology. He worked as a clinical physician for nearly 40 years at Cincinnati Neurological Associates (now Riverhills Neuroscience) and was often recognized by his patients and peers as an outstanding physician. He served for many years on key committees for the American Academy of Neurology, which entailed extensive advocacy work with politicians in Washington D.C. His professional leadership activities also included a term as the president of the Academy of Medicine of Cincinnati. Jim was a beloved husband, dedicated father and grandfather, avid reader, and tireless worker who gave time to many causes. He was selfless in his giving. A funeral service in memory of James J. Anthony, MD will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019, at 11:00am, St. Anthony Catholic Church, 6104 Desmond St., Madisonville, OH, 45227, followed by a burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Jim's memory to the Alois Alzheimer Center (www.aloisalzheimerfoundation.org), Greenhills, OH, the local Cincinnati chapter of the (www.alz.org/cincinnati), Madisonville Education and Assistance Center (MEAC) (https://www.meaccincinnati.org). Condolences may be expressed at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 23 to May 24, 2019