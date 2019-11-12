Services
Meyer Funeral Home & Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Bayley
990 Bayley Drive
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:30 PM
Bayley
990 Bayley Drive
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Joseph New Cemetery
4500 Foley Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Burns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James J. Burns

Add a Memory
James J. Burns Obituary
James J. Burns

Delhi Township - James J. Burns, Beloved husband of the late Rose F. Burns (Nee Aloisio) for over 50 years. Devoted father of Patricia Burns, Rose (Mitch) Lambert, Mary (Gary) Leesman and Robert (Brenda) Burns. Devoted grandfather of Dan (Naomi), Joe (Gina), Tim (Linda) Kirk, Katie (Kevin) Glenney, Bob (Jamie) Leesman, Lauren (Josh) Jordan, Lindsey (Shane) Hutton, Angie (Pat) Keller, Danielle Burns and of 13 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Dear brother of the late Robert J. Burns. Passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 97 years of age. Visitation at Bayley Place, on FRIDAY from 12:30 PM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to , PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263 or to Bayley Place, 990 Bayley Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45233. B.J. Meyer Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -