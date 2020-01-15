|
James J. Fritsch
Cincinnati - James (Jim) J. Fritsch, beloved son of James T. and Rosemary R. (nee Wessel) Fritsch, beloved brother of Pamela K. Jurgens, recently passed away at the age of 55. He was a graduate of Elder High School and the University of Cincinnati College of Engineering. On January 25, there will be a visitation at 10:00 followed by a funeral service at 11:00 at St. Bernard Church, 474 Derby Avenue, Cincinnati.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020