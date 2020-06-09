James K. Korb
James K. Korb

Cincinnati - Beloved husband of Shirley Korb (nee Robbe), loving father of Cecilia (Gary) Merschbach, Cheryl Korb, Karen Flanigan and Daniel Korb, dear grandfather of Nathan, Korbyn and the late Kaylee, brother of the late Edward Korb Jr, Margaret Duncan, Patricia Korb Mary Jane Mattei and Robert Korb. Passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday, June 13th at St. Martin of Tours Church from 9am until time of funeral mass at 10am. Memorials may be made to the American Veteran's Association. www.vittstermeranderson.com






Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Martin of Tours Church
JUN
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Martin of Tours Church
Funeral services provided by
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
