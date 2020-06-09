James K. Korb
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of Shirley Korb (nee Robbe), loving father of Cecilia (Gary) Merschbach, Cheryl Korb, Karen Flanigan and Daniel Korb, dear grandfather of Nathan, Korbyn and the late Kaylee, brother of the late Edward Korb Jr, Margaret Duncan, Patricia Korb Mary Jane Mattei and Robert Korb. Passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday, June 13th at St. Martin of Tours Church from 9am until time of funeral mass at 10am. Memorials may be made to the American Veteran's Association. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.