Cincinnati - Kent, James E. Beloved husband of Alice Multner Kent and the late Doris M. Kent. Dear father of Terry (Pam) Kent, Barbara (Chris) Stalker and Donna (Rich) Martin. Step-father of Janet (Randy) Robinson, Peggy (Johnny) Flaig, Michael (Diane) Multner and the late Debbie (John) Gridley. Also Survived by 9 grandchildren and 4 step-grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Brother of Corinne Rouette Crawford. James passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at the age of 90. James was a founding parishioner of St. Bartholomew Church. Visitation will be held at St. Bartholomew Church, 9375 Winton Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45231 on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, from 11 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 PM. Memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 633579, Cincinnati, OH 45263 or to Honor Flight Tri-State, 8627 Calumet Way, Cincinnati, OH 45249. Condolences to HodappFuneralHome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
