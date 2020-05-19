James Kiefer



Kelley's Island - James Charles Kiefer of Kelley's Island, OH formerly of Cincinnati, OH returned to his heavenly home on May 14, 2020. He attended St. Michael's on Kelley's Island and St. Philip's in Melbourne, KY when visiting family. He was the son of John and Anna (Wolf) Kiefer. He was a retired master plumber, member of Plumbers Local #392 and member of the National Muzzleloaders Association. His passion was perch fishing on Lake Erie! He also enjoyed growing tomatoes, going to auctions and restoring his antique finds. Jim was a loving brother, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved daughter, Pam Kiefer; Brother, John Kiefer and Sister Shirley LaFary. He is survived by his daughter; Jenny (Gary) Cecil; son, Doug (DeAnn) Kiefer and his precious grandchildren, Justin and Marie. Siblings; Tom (Charlene) Kiefer, Mary (Joe) Bergman, Bob Kiefer, Mike Kiefer and Ann (John) Allen. Along with many loving nieces, nephews and dear friends. A celebration of life memorial mass will be on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at 2pm at St. Philip's Parish Center, Melbourne, KY. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to either churches; St. Philip, 1404 Mary Ingles Hwy, Melbourne, KY, 41059 or St. Michael, 219 Chappel St., Kelley's Island, OH 43438 or to a charity of donor's choice. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.









