James Leroy Harpring
Cincinnati - Jim Harpring, age 89, passed away on September 30, 2020 at Mercy Hospital Anderson. He was a loving and devoted husband to Joan Harpring (nee Woeste) who passed away July 22, 1994. Jim was a caring and loving father to Joe (Diane), Jerry (Susan), Jeff (Connie) and amazing grandfather to Blaise, Max, Kayleigh, Russell, Gus, Ella and Mary. Jim was born September 25, 1931 to Charles and Elsie (nee Bohlke) and was the seventh of nine children growing up in Sedamsville, on the west side of Cincinnati. He attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help for grade school and graduated from Elder High School. He went on to earn his B.A. from the University of Cincinnati and his M.B.A from Xavier University. During his time at Xavier, Jim interned at WLW where he worked with many nationally recognized celebrities on various television shows. He served in the Army near the end of the Korean War and was stationed in Verdun, France. Jim's sons will tell you that their dad taught them the true meaning of being a man and a father: dedication, courage, and strength along with kindness, gentleness, love and patience. He was an amazing role model, a loving husband, and an involved father. While raising his three sons, Jim was heavily involved as a coach, volunteer, and served as Pack Cub Master for the local scout troop. He truly loved his grandchildren and always enjoyed going to any activities and events they were involved in. Jim retired from a long career at Ohio National Life Insurance as Director of Annuities so he could take care of his wife when she was sick. After Joan passed away in 1994, Jim began a new life of ministry at St. Stephen Church. He did everything for the parish from landscaping to maintenance to arranging the flowers in Church. This is also where he began his love and devotion to music ministry. Jim sang at St. Stephen for over 25 years and also performed in the Christ the King choir for many years. During this time, he began traveling with groups from church and visited places all over the world. His Catholic faith was always at the core of everything he did. Visitation will be at Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home, 3183 Linwood Ave., Cincinnati, 45208 on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 5 - 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial to be held at Our Lord Christ the King Catholic Church, 3223 Linwood Ave., Cincinnati, 45226 on Saturday October 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Social distancing and masks required. Please send memorial contributions in memory of James Harpring to St. Stephen Church, 320 Donham Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45226 or online at www.saintstephen.church. Online condolences at www.rohdefuneral.com
