James Lienemann
Mason - James Lienemann, age 59, passed suddenly Sunday March 10, 2019. Cherished son of Elmer and Ruth Lienemann. Survived by his beloved wife Tina Yaeger Lienemann. Loving father of Amanda (Jason) Doner, Kristin (William) Marshall and Shannon Lienemann. Also survived by sisters Judy Lienemann, Patricia (Arthur) Sphar, Linda Reed, special cousin Margie Gibbons and four nephews. Jim was quick witted, an electronic repair specialist, and a car enthusiast. Visitation Saturday March 16 at 10 am and service at 11 am at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Road, Cincinnati, 45241. Special thanks to Dr. Phil Cadman. In lieu of flowers, donations to Premier Physical Therapy, 10400 Reading Rd, Suite 105, Cincinnati, 45241, to provide physical therapy to those in need. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 14, 2019