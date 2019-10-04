Services
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
513-321-0404
For more information about
James Hennegan
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for James Hennegan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James M. Hennegan


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
James M. Hennegan Obituary
James M. Hennegan

Cincinnati - James Michael Hennegan, born March 14, 1948, Bellevue, KY, departed October 1, 2019 at the age of 71, Cincinnati, OH. Jim lived life simply and to the fullest. Son of the late Thomas and Mary Hennegan, brother of (Mary) Patricia Lotterer (Donald), the late Thomas Hennegan (Patricia), and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Also survived by best friend Greg Hoffman. He was a devoted team member at Jackson Adult Center. Jim was a great fan of all Cincinnati sports teams, an avid bowler in Special Olympics, lover of music, checkers and antique cars. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, October 7, 2019, 10:30 AM at St. John Fisher Church, Newtown, OH. Visitation in church from 10:00 AM until time of Mass. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Stepping Stones https://steppingstonesohio.org/donate-stepping-stones/. Online condolences at rohdefuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now