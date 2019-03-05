|
James Martin "Jim" Hoffheimer
Cincinnati - James Martin "Jim" Hoffheimer, 63, of Coral Springs, Florida passed away on February 24th, 2019. He was born May 30, 1955 in Hollywood, Florida and grew up in Wyoming, Ohio where he graduated high School in 1973. He obtained a BA and MBA from Babson College in Wellesley, Massachusetts and went on to a successful business career. Jim was the CEO of Universal Management Resources LLC, helping build companies by providing executive management. He will be remembered as a loving husband, a wonderful father and an avid fan of both the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox. Jim was predeceased by his father, Arthur Hoffheimer Jr. and survived by his beloved wife of 35 years Karen Maloney Hoffheimer of Coral Springs, Florida, his mother, Minette Hoffheimer of Cincinnati, Ohio, his daughters Kathleen Hoffheimer of Coral Springs, Florida and Meagan Hoffheimer (Michael) Whitcomb of Orlando, Florida and his brothers Craig (Debby) Hoffheimer of Wyoming, Ohio, Roger (Steve Mei) Hoffheimer of Los Angeles, California and Mark Hoffheimer of San Francisco, California. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.The family will welcome visitors at 10 AM March 19th at the Valley Temple,145 Springfield Pike, Wyoming, Ohio 45215 immediately followed by an 11 AM memorial service at the same location. A family only graveside service will follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Gaucher's Foundation or the National Parkinson's Foundation, or any other in his memory.www.weilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 5 to Mar. 17, 2019