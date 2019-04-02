Services
Meyer Funeral Home & Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Meyer Funeral Home & Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Visitation Church
3172 South Rd.
View Map
Resources
Villa Hills - James H. McCullough, Beloved husband of Monica McCullough (Nee Maguire). Loving father of Veronica (Rick) McCullough- Sheppard, Irene (Bob) Pritchett, Ellen (Steve) Suetholz, Monica, James (Beth), Patrick (Peggy) and Michael (Mary Jo) McCullough. Devoted grandfather of 15 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Dear brother of Richard (Anne) and late Robert (Binnie) McCullough. Born in Bronx, NY, served in the U.S. Navy at the end of WWII, then graduated from Manhattan College, NY and earned his MBA from XU. He was on the Board of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati , Oak Hills School board and other organizations too many to name. Jim was also an avid traveler. Every summer he packed up his wife, seven kids and camper to explore the US and Canada, stopping at every state capitol and historical site along the way. Later Jim and Monica traveled to Europe, Asia and Caribbean, he always joked that he wanted to die falling off of a llama in the Andes. Passed away peacefully on Saturday, Masrch 30, 2019 at 93 years of age. Visitation on THURSDAY at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial on FRIDAY at Our Lady of the Visitation Church, 3172 South Rd., at 10:00 AM. Memorials may be made to the Catholic Inner-City School Education Fund, 100 E. 8th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 2, 2019
