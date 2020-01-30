|
|
James McDowell
Anderson Twp. - James McDowell, age 90, formerly of Anderson Twp., died January 29, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Mildred McDowell (nee McShane), devoted father of Colwyn "Mac" McDowell (Shela) and Craig McDowell (Jodie), and loving grandfather of Jared and Evan McDowell. Also survived by his siblings overseas. He was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland and immigrated to the United States (Chicago) in 1957. Jim worked for Dubois Chemicals for 24 years where he retired as Vice President. He coached soccer at the University of Cincinnati from 1975 to 1983 and was inducted to the Ohio Soccer Hall of Fame in 2010. Funeral service will be held at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington, on Monday, February 3rd at 11 am. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Monday from 9:30 to 11 am. A private family interment will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the or the Good Samaritan Hospital NICU, c/o Good Samaritan Foundation. For complete obituary, please go to www.tpwhite.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020